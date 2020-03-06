Cameroon confirms first case of COVID-19 as deadly virus spreads across Africa

THE Cameroon Ministry of Health has confirmed its first case of COVID-19 also known as coronavirus.

The first victim, an old 58-year-old French citizen who had arrived in the capital of the country, Yaounde on 24th February was tested positive.

According to reports, the victim whose name is withheld has been placed in solitary confinement in a care center at the Yaounde Central Hospital for treatment.

Cameroonian gov ernment added that it is making efforts to curb the virus from spreading across the nation.

“All measures have been taken by the government to contain potential risks of the virus spreading,” the government said in a statement.”

With the confirmation of this report, Cameroon becomes the eighth country to be confirmed of Coronavirus case in Africa.

Others are Nigeria, Algeria, South Africa, Egypt, Kenya among others.

The deadly virus has been responsible for over 3,000 deaths in China and across the globe.