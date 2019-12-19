CAN frowns at sexual abuse in churches

Advertisement

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged churches across Nigeria to reinforce their advocacies towards ending the cases of sexual abuse in the country.

Joseph Daramola, CAN’s Secretary and a barrister made this call when Wanda Adu Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that caters to children, girl child, and vulnerable women, paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday.

Daramola described rape as a sin that is not “borne out of genuine love for God”. He said any individual who committed an act of rape is not fit to be called human beings.

CAN, the umbrella body of churches in Nigeria said it’s time churches started thinking of how to prevent rape in the communities, especially among the Christian community.

The Secretary stated these could be done by appealing to the people’s conscience, displaying movies and pictures that address issues of rape to members of the church and organising seminars that would rest on curbing sexual abuses in the country.

He also encouraged pastors that head different churches to dwell more in preaching about obedience to God’s commandments than sermons on prosperity.

“If we continually draw attention to the commandments of God, people will listen. Curbing issues of rape in churches is a question of appealing to consciences,” said Daramola.

Though he expressed that CAN had no capacity to prosecute erring church members found in sexual misconduct, it is in support of any legal action against any member irrespective of their position being tried or convicted of rape and other abuses.

Wanda Ebe, president of the Wanda Adu Foundation appealed to the Christian body to ensure churches treat cases of rape as a criminal case, based on Nigeria’s constitution, and not a spiritual issue.