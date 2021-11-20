33.8 C
Abuja

CAN kicks as US removes Nigeria from list of religious violators

News
Ijeoma OPARA
CAN President Samson Ayokunle

Related

1min read

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has kicked against the removal of Nigeria from the United States’ list of religious violators.

CAN President Samson Ayokunle faulted the US government’s decision in a statement released on Saturday.

Ayokunle noted that Christians still face persecution at the hands of terrorist groups in Nigeria, adding that nothing has changed in the past one year to justify the country’s removal from the list.

“Christians had faced and are still facing persecution from ISWAP and the Boko Haram Islamic Group till today as before. These are the people who said their agenda was to wipe away Christianity from Nigeria and to plant Islam as the only religion from the North down to the Atlantic Ocean in the South.

“That agenda with the killing of Christians has not stopped till today and Nigerians are living witnesses,” he said.

He also noted that there were no available statistics to determine the basis for Nigeria’s delisting.

The CAN president observed that while the killings in Northern Nigeria had spread to include non-Christians, worshippers and places of worship were still being attacked by terrorists.

- Advertisement -

“Up till today, our government is still funding the membership of Nigeria in all the international Islamic organisations like Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) and its allies without being part of any international Christian organisation.

“Once again, we urge the US government to help us by allowing us to know what has changed between the time our country was put in the list of ‘countries of particular concern’ and now,” he said.

Earlier this week, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken had announced that the US has delisted Nigeria from its religious freedom blacklist.

Speaking during a two-day visit to Nigeria which ended on Friday, he said the delisting was based on facts.

However, the decision has been largely criticised across the country.

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) had also written the US with respect to the removal, describing it as a rude shock.

HURIWA, in the letter, noted that the removal of Nigeria from the list contradicted the US government’s declaration of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) as entities of particular concern.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

CAN kicks as US removes Nigeria from list of religious violators

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has kicked against the removal of Nigeria from...
Conflict and Security

Zamfara: Children, women among 544 abducted persons rescued in two months

ZAMFARA State governor Bello Matawalle says security forces have rescued at least 544 abducted...
Climate Change

Nigeria highly vulnerable to climate change – British High Commissioner

BRITISH High Commissioner to Nigeria Catriona Laing says Nigeria is highly vulnerable to climate...
News

Nigerian crime gang engaged in unemployment scam busted by Ireland operatives

AN investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, has uncovered an international crime...
News

CDD warns against attempts to discredit Lagos #EndSARS panel report

THE Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has warned against attempts to discredit the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleZamfara: Children, women among 544 abducted persons rescued in two months

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.