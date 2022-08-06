24.1 C
Canon offers visual storytelling workshop for photographers

Blessing Otoibhi
canon camera
CANON Miraisha and the Uganda Press Photo Award (UPPA) are inviting applications for a visual storytelling workshop.  

The programme aims to promote job opportunities and future livelihood by enhancing and supporting skill sets 

Independent documentary photographer and Canon Ambassador Georgina Goodwin will be the trainer for the workshop. 

The virtual workshop will be held from August 22, 2022, to August 26, 2022. 

Photographers in Africa can participate in the visual storytelling workshop. 

To participate in the workshop, photographers must have a gadget they can connect on and reliable internet connection. Photographers applying from outside Kampala must have their personal Canon gear. 

The deadline for the submission of the application is August 12, 2022. Interested persons can apply here. 

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

