Canon offers visual storytelling workshop for photographers

CANON Miraisha and the Uganda Press Photo Award (UPPA) are inviting applications for a visual storytelling workshop.

The programme aims to promote job opportunities and future livelihood by enhancing and supporting skill sets

Independent documentary photographer and Canon Ambassador Georgina Goodwin will be the trainer for the workshop.

The virtual workshop will be held from August 22, 2022, to August 26, 2022.

Photographers in Africa can participate in the visual storytelling workshop.

To participate in the workshop, photographers must have a gadget they can connect on and reliable internet connection. Photographers applying from outside Kampala must have their personal Canon gear.

The deadline for the submission of the application is August 12, 2022. Interested persons can apply here.