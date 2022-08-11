Catapult Development Grant supports documentaries

THE Catapult Film Fund is inviting applications for its Catapult Development Grant.

Catapult gives early support to propel projects that hold the promise of a story that should be uniquely told in a film.

The grant enables filmmakers to develop their projects to the next level, at the early stage when funding is hard to find. The grant supports powerful and moving storytelling by filmmakers with a strong voice across a broad spectrum of subject matter.

Documentary filmmakers can apply for development grants ranging from US$5,000 to US$20,000.

Catapult accepts applicants who can arrange to have a US 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor. Grantees will need a fiscal sponsor in order to receive the funds.

The organisers say: “We believe in taking a chance on filmmakers who have ideas for artful and compelling nonfiction films that make us think differently about the world.

“Every day, we help launch new projects by providing research and development funding for documentary filmmakers because getting films off the ground is incredibly hard.”

The deadline for submission of the application is August 31, 2022. Interested persons can apply here.