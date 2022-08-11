23.1 C
Abuja

Catapult Development Grant supports documentaries

Media News
Blessing Otoibhi
Catapult-Development-Grant-2022-for-Documentary-Filmmakers
Catapult-Development-Grant-2022-for-Documentary-Filmmakers
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Catapult Film Fund is inviting applications for its Catapult Development Grant.  

Catapult gives early support to propel projects that hold the promise of a story that should be uniquely told in a film. 

The grant enables filmmakers to develop their projects to the next level, at the early stage when funding is hard to find. The grant supports powerful and moving storytelling by filmmakers with a strong voice across a broad spectrum of subject matter. 

Documentary filmmakers can apply for development grants ranging from US$5,000 to US$20,000. 

Catapult accepts applicants who can arrange to have a US 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor. Grantees will need a fiscal sponsor in order to receive the funds. 

The organisers say: “We believe in taking a chance on filmmakers who have ideas for artful and compelling nonfiction films that make us think differently about the world.

“Every day, we help launch new projects by providing research and development funding for documentary filmmakers because getting films off the ground is incredibly hard.”

- Advertisement -

The deadline for submission of the application is August 31, 2022. Interested persons can apply here. 

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Investigations

[INDEPTH] Seven Nigerian artistes that turned up late for their shows

THE lackadaisical attitude of some Nigerian artistes in honouring contracts to perform at live...
Conflict and Security

Owo attack: Controversy trails list of arrested terrorists

CONTROVERSY is trailing the list of terrorists arrested in connection with the attack on...
Opinion

Yusuf Alli @60: Unveiling an investigative journalist par excellence

By Yushau A. Shuaib He is one of the finest gentlemen of the press that...
Featured News

Police rescue three fraudsters from mob in Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Thursday said it rescued three alleged...
Conflict and Security

2023: Making the wrong choice will destroy Nigeria, Obasanjo warns

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned Nigerians against making the wrong choice in the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article[INDEPTH] Seven Nigerian artistes that turned up late for their shows

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.