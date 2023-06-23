23.1 C
Abuja
HomeNews
News

CBN contributed to Nigeria’s inflation – Moghalu

Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN
Kingsley Moghalu
Kingsley Moghalu

Related

A FORMER deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has said the apex bank contributed to Nigeria’s high inflation figure through illegal financing of the Federal government’s massive deficits.

Moghalu said this on an ARISE NEWS programme on Thursday, June 22.

“The central bank itself was contributing to inflation through the monetary phenomenon of illegal financing of the Federal government’s massive deficits to the tune of N23 trillion, in ways and means lending.

“You’re contributing to inflation with one hand, but you say you’re fighting inflation with the other hand.  Why was the ways and means lending so high? It is because you have a government that could not manage its fiscal books,” Moghalu said.

According to him, the new policies by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are “necessary but difficult” and should have been taken many years ago by previous administrations.

Moghalu, however, offered some words of caution.

“It’s important that we are not carried away by the joy of foreign investors. An economy is meant to sell the people of Nigeria. And the reality is that the people of Nigeria have suffered greatly because the cost of living has risen far beyond their means so the government cannot move fast enough. 

“For example, on the matter of the new minimum wage. Things like this should be addressed with alacrity. They should be addressed with the same determination of things we have seen in terms of this reform. 

“I believe that the reforms are moving in the right direction and there are structural bottlenecks that must be opened,” he said.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    He explained that the reforms were the beginning of a series of reforms that have to take place in the Nigerian economy.

    He added that in order to mitigate the shock and adverse effects on the country’s citizens, the government should support foreign exchange reform policies with trade reform policies. 

    Moghalu stressed that the government should explore strategies to establish a thriving economy with a more favourable naira exchange rate in the global market.

    “Nigerians don’t understand that the CBN doesn’t operate like a commercial bank. It’s not after deposits. We have the concept of what we call the impossible trinity. We cannot have a fixed exchange rate, an independent monetary policy, and a free float of capital all at the same time. You have to make a choice,” he said.

    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected] He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Business and Economy

    Debt Management Office cautions FG on reckless borrowing, calls for bold reforms

    THE Debt Management Office (DMO) has issued a warning to the Federal government against...
    Business and Economy

    FG, states, LGCs shared N786bn FAAC allocation in May, the highest this year

    THE Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared N786.161 billion among the federal government,...
    Special reports

    Bolt, Uber, others: E-hailing drivers struggle amid fuel subsidy removal

    THE recent surge in fuel prices across the country has impacted different economic sectors,...
    Media Opportunities

    Armenia International Women’s Film Festival seeks entries

    THE Armenia International Women’s Film Festival 'KIN' (meaning 'woman' in Armenian), organised by the...
    Health

    Made-in-Nigeria noodles safe – NAFDAC

    THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says all noodles...

    Most Read

    Insecurity: Tinubu issues marching orders to service chiefs

    Hilton hotel owner Adedoyin to die by hanging over Adegoke’s murder

    How I came about the name, Ayra Starr

    Nigeria accounts for 89% of martyred Christians worldwide – Report

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    UK ban: Nigerian Youtuber responds to backlash over BBC interview

    Labour berates NNPCLtd for publicising new petrol price template despite ongoing negotiations

    Sudan: First batch of Nigerians arrive Abuja, get N100,000 for transport to families

    Buhari swears in new revenue commissioners in administration’s final FEC

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Debt Management Office cautions FG on reckless borrowing, calls for bold reforms

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.