CBN damning verdict forces panic withdrawal at First Bank

CUSTOMERS banking with the First Bank Nigeria were seen engaged in last minute withdrawal efforts ,following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s last ditch effort to save the bank from poor corporate governance.

First Bank Nigeria, one of Nigeria’s oldest bank almost with an ‘infallibility status’ surprised both depositors and admirers when the Central Bank enforced its regulatory status, and issued the Board of the Bank query for the removal of its CEO, citing its non approval for the change of the CEO ,with emphasis that the Bank is not beyond regulatory supervision.

The apex bank noted that the action of the board of the First Bank of Nigeria sends a negative signal to the market on the stability of leadership on the board and management, stressing that it queried the board because ofthe unfortunate developments in the bank.

For instance, Central Bank of Nigeria has raised concern that First Bank of Nigeria had not complied with regulatory directives on divesting its interest in Honeywell Flour Mills despite several reminders.

The CBN’s director of Banking Supervision, Haruna B Mustafa said after 4 years, the commercial bank is “yet to perfect its line on the shares of Mr.Oba Otudeko in FBN Holdco which collateralized the restructured credit facilities for Honeywell Flour Mills contrary to the conditions precedent for the restructuring of the company’s credit facility”

The CBN stated that for failure to perfect the pledge and satisfy the condition for regulatory approval, such restructuring had been terminated and the credit facilities now payable immediately.

Nigeria has witnessed several banking collapse in the past. For instance in 2009,the Nigerian economy faltered and the banking system experienced a crisis.

The stock market collapsed by 70 per cent in 2008-2009 and many Nigerian banks had to be rescued. This followed a consolidation exercise by the apex bank which saw to merging of some banks to save customers from loss of deposits.

The same fears overwhelmed depositors with the First Bank Nigeria, as some of them engaged in panic withdrawal, findings by the ICIR has shown.

A depositor with the First Bank Nigeria who pleaded anonymity confirmed to The ICIR that she withdrew her N900,000 savings from the bank, citing concerns of recent development of the regulatory intervention on the bank.

“I have been in this country long enough to read the handwriting on the wall. With the Central Bank’s intervention in the leadership of the bank, I have a serious concern that there could be a corporate misdeameanor from the managers of the bank. I have utmost respect for the bank with its longstanding legacy, however, I have to be cautious at this time.” the depositor noted.

Usman Mohammed also a depositor raised concern that the banking network has been shitty since last Thursday ,as he laid a complaint that he had to wait in the bank for five hours before exercising his banking services. He noted that the banking services are still having some issues, stressing that the development may be unconnected to the Central Bank’s intervention in the management of the Bank as a regulator.

In Nigeria, failed banks are handed over to the Nigeria Deposit Insurance depositors are paid N50,000 ,although it was later increased to N200,000.

Most notably, poor corporate management and the weak enforcement of banking supervision has resulted to banking collapse in the recent bank in the country. Banking collapse in Nigeria had pushed millions of people into poverty. It is on record that thousands of people who have kept their life savings in the bank lose it. children’s school fees, savings for retirement, medical bills gone into thin air.

On Thursday, Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank announced the reinstatement of Sola Adeduntan, as the managing director and Chief Executive officer of First Bank Nigeria Limited. The apex bank governor has previously ordered the immediate removal of all directors of the FBN Holding PLC.

The apex bank explained that it considers itself a key stakeholder in management changes involving FBN due to the forbeareance and close monitoring by the bank over the last five years aimed at stemming the slide in the going concerns status of the bank.

“The action by the board of the FBN sends a negative signal to the market on the stability of leadership on the board and management and it is in the light of foregoing that the CBN queried the board of directors on the unfortunate development in the bank,” the apex bank said in a statement.

Analysts said the present corporate concerns observed by the apex bank are the same issues that resulted in the banking distress witnessed in 2009 by the nation.

Some of the factors that resulted in banking collapse include: macro economic stability caused by large and sudden capital inflows, major failures of corporate governance at banks, lack of investor and consumer sophistication, inadequate disclosure and transparency about financial position of banks.

Further findings revealed critical gaps in regulatory framework and regulations, uneven supervision and enforcement, upstructured governance, and management processes at the CBN ,and weakness in the business environment.

Basil Okafor ,also a depositor with the First Bank Nigeria Limited told the ICIR that he’s been watching the turn of events recently in the country and had withdrawn a large chunk of his money from the bank as a precautionary measure in protecting his hard earned savings.

“I was at the bank early as early as 8 am on Friday morning. I’m a businessman and have been watching things closely. I lived in Spain for years and had come back home to invest.

However, with the turn of events unravelling in the country, I’m really sceptical on what is happening. Even the governance structure baffles me that was why I had to quickly take that step. There’re lots of apprehension even from my interaction with some depositors while we were in the bank. With this development in the bank and the recent turn of events in the country, I had to take this precautionary step on behalf of my family.”

Another depositor who spoke to the ICIR, said concerns of poor corporate governance structure from the bank by the regulator -the Central Bank of Nigeria had made him to trade with caution with regard to his relationship with the bank.

“I can keep my account at First Bank, but I will not lodge huge amount in the bank. The CBN’s report shows the bank has poor corporate governance.

“The CBN is also not completely neutral.” he noted.

A financial analysts Tope Fasua told the ICIR that the First Bank still has all the status of a bid bank status in place, stressing that he can still bank with the bank unless things escalates negatively in the coming days.

“If the First Bank should go down, it will be very cataclysmic to the industry. What this also shows is that there is no big bank that cannot have issues. The bigger the bank, the bigger the headache. It used to be the biggest bank, but later lost the status to other banks .

Michael Ani,a business finance expert while reacting to the concerns raised told the ICIR that he would still confidently bank with the bank despite the concerns of the apex bank, since they’ve taken measures to ensure proper management of the bank.

“Yes I will, because it doesn’t affect depositors funds. I mean a bank like FB, the CBN will never allow such to happen. We saw it in the case of Skye Bank that is not even as strong as First Bank.

