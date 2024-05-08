CBN orders banks to suspend cash deposit charges till September

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Bank customers to lose 0.5% on every e-transfer to cybersecurity funding - CBN
CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed banks to defer imposing cash deposit charges until September 30 this year.

This information was conveyed through a circular dated May 6, signed by Adetona Adedeji, the Director of Banking Supervision at the apex bank.

The banks reintroduced fees for deposits exceeding N500,000 for individuals and corporate account holders on May 1. 

Read Also:

Read Also:

 Court convicts REA directors over N5.2bn fraud, discharges perm sec.
‘CBN disbursed N135bn gas funds to ‘Potfolio companies’ without due diligence’
$49.8 Billion Not Missing From NNPC – Senate Committee
2,000 IDPs Benefit From CBN Training

The development came more than four months after the apex bank suspended the processing fees on cash deposits above N500,000 until April 30, 2024.

Following the banks’ decision, individuals were set to incur a two per cent charge on deposits exceeding N500,000, while corporate account holders faced the same levy on deposits surpassing N3 million.


     

     

    However, according to the latest circular to financial and non-financial institutions, CBN said the processing fees had been suspended.

    The circular read, “Please refer to our letter dated December 11, 2023, referenced BSD/DIR/PUB/LAB/016/023 on the above subject, suspending processing charges imposed on cash deposits above N500,000 for Individuals and N3,000,000 for corporates as contained in the ‘Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial Institutions and Non-Bank Financial Institutions’ issued on December 20, 2019,” CBN said.

    “The Central Bank of Nigeria hereby extends the suspension of the processing fees of two per cent and three per cent previously charged on all cash deposits above these thresholds until September 30, 2024.”

    The CBN further directed financial institutions to continue to accept cash deposits from the public without charges until the end of the third quarter.

    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected]. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    - Advertisement

    Recent

    - Advertisement

    Funding Partners

    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Strategic Partners

    client-image
    Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Member

    client-image

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Get insightful reports delivered to you

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.