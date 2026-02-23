CCNow Journalism Awards seek entries

ENTRY submissions are open now for the 2026 Covering Climate Now Journalism Awards.

“This is the sixth year for our annual awards programme, and every year we’re amazed by the quality and variety of work entrants send our way. Last year, we received more than 1,200 entries from journalists in dozens of countries.

“Winners came from outlets big and small, and together, their work has represented the leading edge of climate reporting,” said the organiser.

Work published or broadcast anytime in 2025 is eligible. There is no fee to enter. Entries will be accepted through Monday, March 31, at 11:59 pm US Eastern Time. (That’s 03:59h UTC, on April 1.)

Entry submissions will cover 14 subject-based categories. This helps elevate work on specific and important aspects of the climate story. For example, solutions, justice, and health. We plan to honour multiple winners in each category, reflecting a range of styles, story lengths, outlet sizes, and geographic regions, to showcase the many ways journalists across the world explored similar subjects.

The deadline for applications is March 31, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.