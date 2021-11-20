CDD warns against attempts to discredit Lagos #EndSARS panel report

— 1 min read

THE Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has warned against attempts to discredit the report of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for the Victims of EndSARS Protest and called for full implementation of its recommendations.

CDD Director Idayat Hassan made the call in a statement released on Friday.

Hassan said the report showed a genuine and impartial attempt to deliver justice for the victims and urged Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to address the social injustice highlighted by the report.

“He should do well to publish the report and implement all the recommendations in it. At CDD, we reiterate that justice delay is justice denied, hence the necessity to expedite action on the report,” she said.

Hassan also encouraged Sanwo-Olu to administer justice despite being indicted in the report.

“At this point in time, his integrity is highly needed. His government must implement the full report in order to balance the trust deficit that currently exist between the government and the public.”

The Centre also reiterated its call for the prosecution of erring police officers and a reform of the Force to prevent future abuse by its officials.

“Monetary compensation for the #EndSARS victims is not enough. Prosecution of the erring police and the Army officers found culpable is equally not enough, as those extra-judicially killed can never be brought back. But we can do a whole lot by preventing the reoccurrence of lawlessness in the future.

“Specifically, what will be enough is the holistic reforms of our justice system and the law enforcement agencies. The Nigeria Police Force especially needs holistic reforms.

“Being the nation’s leading civil law enforcement agency, its operational techniques should be modernised. Its officers should be equipped with 21st century policing skills,” she said.

The panel had submitted its report to the Lagos State Government on Monday.

According to the report, the Army arrived at Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020, where unarmed peaceful protesters had gathered upon the invitation of the State Government.

It also noted that there were attempts to clean up the scene ahead of likely investigations.

However, lawyer who had represented the state during the hearing Abiodun Owonikoko has condemned the report, saying that it contained several discrepancies.