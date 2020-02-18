Chairman Pinnacle Communication reported dead amid N2.5bn NBC scandal

LUCKY Omoluwa, Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of Pinnacle Communications Limited is dead, according to reports.

Omoluwa was reported to have died in the early hours of Tuesday following his ailing health days after he was admitted to the hospital and discharged.

The deceased resumed office on Monday and had a couple of friends present but was eventually rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, where he was announced dead.

There has been, however, no confirmed cause of his demise.

Recall that Omoluwa alongside the suspended head of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Moddibo Kawu and Dipo Onifade has been arraigned in court by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) over Digital Switch-Over scam, worth N2.5 billion.

The suspects had used Pinnacle Communications Limited, a broadcast engineering firm run by Omoluwa, to carry out the controversial transactions.

Although there has been no official statement about his death as at the time this report was filed, the impact of this development on the ongoing trial remains unknown.