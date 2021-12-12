Chess in Slums rehabilitates children living in Oshodi

— 1 min read

CHESS IN SLUMS Africa has completed a two-week programme as part of its project to rehabilitate children living around Oshodi Underbridge.

Founder of Chess in Slums AfricaTunde Onakoya was moved to start the project after seeing young children waste their potential under the bridge.

In an interview, he told The ICIR that it was the ‘pilot phase’ of the training.

Fourteen out of about 40 children were awarded prices worth N100,000 both in chess and mental maths after the training was concluded on Sunday.

Three children emerged winners of the chess competition.

They were: Adeoye Fawas, Olajide Morenikeji and Obisesan Timileyin who first, second and third positions respectively. They were also entitled to a cash prize of N20,000, N15,000 and N10,000 respectively with a medal and trophy respectively.

Others who came in 4th – 10 position were also awarded and they included: Daramola Olaoluwa, Abdullahi Temitope, Ojo Ayomide, Abdullahi Warris, Samson Dare, Behula Lekan, Odwole Hazeem and Alagbala Tope, who came 11th as best female.

- Advertisement -

Similarly, Adeoye Fawas, Obisesan Timileyin and Abbey Isiaka cliched first, second and third position in another award category of mental maths. They were also presented with N10,000, N6,000 and N4,000 cash prizes alongside medals.

Adeoye Fawas, 19, who spoke to our correspondent, narrated how he had to leave Ibadan for Lagos only to end up under the bridge of Oshodi.

He said, “The moment I ran from Ibadan to Lagos was when I met Chess to Slum. I came to Lagos to see my freedom since I operate as a tailor formerly.”

Onakoya, in his address to other bystanders around, encouraged the children and their peers to desist from being street urchins and take advantage of the exposure chess and good education afforded them.