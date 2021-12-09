34.3 C
Abuja

China is world’s deadliest jailer of journalists – CPJ

News
Lukman ABOLADE
Emblem of the Community to Protect Journalist (CPJ)

Related

1min read

A report by the Community to Protect Journalists (CPJ) states that China is the world’s deadliest jailer of journalists.

This is contained in a statement published on CPJ’s website on Thursday for its annual prison census and survey of attacks on the press.

CPJ is an independent, nonprofit organisation that works to safeguard press freedom worldwide.

The organisation says in its 2021 prison census that 50 journalists have been jailed in China during the year.

It states that China is followed by Myanmar which has jailed 26 journalists and arrested scores of reporters following its February 1 military coup.

According to the statement, Myanmar is followed closely by Egypt which has jailed 25 journalists; Vietnam, 23; and Belarus, 19.

The report also states that 293 journalists were arrested and 24 others died through targeted killings in 2021.

- Advertisement -

“This is the sixth year in a row that CPJ has documented record numbers of journalists imprisoned around the world. The number reflects two inextricable challenges governments are determined to control and manage information, and they are increasingly brazen in their efforts to do so,” says CPJ Executive Director Joel Simon.

Simon also says that imprisoning journalists for reporting the news is the hallmark of an authoritarian regime.

“It’s distressing to see many countries on the list year after year, but it is especially horrifying that Myanmar and Ethiopia have so brutally slammed the door on press freedom,” Simon says.

The statement further reads that Turkey, Eritrea, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Iran are also among the top ten states where governments “routinely weaponise tech and security laws to stifle dissent and continue to flout international norms without consequence.”

“Globally, anti-state charges remain the most common, but this year CPJ also documented at least 17 jailed journalists charged with cybercrimes, which in some cases can result in criminal prosecution for anything published or distributed online,” the statement reads.

CPJ also notes that of journalists that died worldwide in 2021, nearly 80 per cent of them were murdered.

The organisation further says that India with four cases has the highest number of journalists confirmed to have been killed in direct retaliation for their work, and another killed while covering a protest.

- Advertisement -

“In democratic and authoritarian regimes alike, the cycle of impunity remains, sending a chilling message that perpetrators will not be held accountable,” CPJ further says.

Lukman Abolade is an Investigative reporter with The ICIR. Reach out to him via [email protected], on twitter @AboladeLAA and FB @Correction94

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

China is world’s deadliest jailer of journalists – CPJ

A report by the Community to Protect Journalists (CPJ) states that China is the...
News

Sanwo-Olu suspends Lagos ‘peace walk’ on Omicron COVID-19 variant

LAGOS State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has suspended preparations towards the Lagos peace walk earlier...
National News

U.S Consulate trains security operatives on prevention of gender-based violence

THE United States Of America Consulate in Nigeria has concluded a three-day capacity building...
National News

Gridlock on Asaba-Benin Expressway as tanker drivers block road in protest

TANKER drivers protesting against Police intimidation and an alleged shooting of one of their...
News

Shehu claims Buhari did not sack AEDC management

...But his minister earlier fingered Buhari in dissolution of AEDC board PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari did...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleSanwo-Olu suspends Lagos ‘peace walk’ on Omicron COVID-19 variant

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.