China warns against interference in Nigeria’s affairs after US threat of military action

CHINA has warned against interference in Nigeria’s domestic affairs following threats by United States President Donald Trump to deploy military action over alleged killings of Christians in the country.

The ICIR reports that China and Nigeria maintain close political and economic relations, particularly in infrastructure, and trade.

In recent years, both countries have strengthened their strategic partnership through trade, development financing, and multilateral collaboration.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, November 4, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, reaffirmed China’s support for Nigeria as a “comprehensive strategic partner,” urging respect for national sovereignty and development paths that reflect local realities.

Ning also noted that China firmly supports the Nigerian government in leading its people along a development path suited to its national conditions.

She noted that the country opposed any country using religion or human rights as an excuse to interfere in another country’s internal affairs.

Her remarks came days after Trump said the US could deploy ground troops or launch airstrikes in Nigeria to “halt the killing of Christians.

Trump disclosed this to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, while returning to Washington after spending the weekend at his Florida vacation home. When asked whether he was considering deploying ground troops or conducting airstrikes in Nigeria, Trump responded, “Could be”.

“I mean, other things. I envisage a lot of things. They’re killing record numbers of Christians in Nigeria … They’re killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We’re not going to allow that to happen,” he said.

Trump had earlier placed Nigeria on the “Special Watch List” for alleged violations of religious freedom, warning that continued violence against Christians would attract immediate suspension of US aid and possible military intervention.

In a swift response, Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected Trump’s allegations, describing them as inconsistent with facts on the ground. The government reaffirmed its commitment to protecting citizens, combating violent extremism, and promoting interfaith harmony.

President Bola Tinubu said Nigeria stood firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty and continued to maintain open engagement with both Christian and Muslim leaders across the country.

He argued that the portrayal of Nigeria as religiously intolerant did not reflect the reality in the country, adding that the government’s efforts to safeguard freedom of belief for all Nigerians remained consistent and sincere.

Recall that the conversation started last month, when US lawmaker Riley Moore had urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to take diplomatic action over what he described as the “systematic persecution and slaughter of Christians” in Nigeria, calling it “the deadliest place in the world to be a Christian.”

He also advocated suspending arms sales to Nigeria until measurable progress was made in curbing violence.