Erisco: Chioma Okoli released from custody, Lawyer confirms

A NIGERIAN woman, Chioma Okoli, has been released following her arrest over a review of an Erisco Foods product on social media.

In a post shared by her lawyer, Inibehe Effiong via X on Saturday, June 1, Okoli’s bail was perfected, and her release secured from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State where she was remanded on Tuesday after her arraignment, adding that she has reunited with her family.

He further noted that she will be seeking medical care while expressing gratitude on her behalf to Nigerians for their support,

“Chioma is grateful to Nigerians who have supported her materially and otherwise. This case further demonstrates that there are people of conscience and goodwill who would not hesitate to commit their energies, resources, and voices in pursuit of the course of justice and defense of the oppressed.