Erisco: Chioma Okoli released from custody, Lawyer confirms

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Court grants Chioma Okoli N5million bail
Chioma Okoli
Itoro ETUKUDO
Itoro ETUKUDO

A NIGERIAN woman, Chioma Okoli, has been released following her arrest over a review of an Erisco Foods product on social media.

In a post shared by her lawyer, Inibehe Effiong via X on Saturday, June 1, Okoli’s bail was perfected, and her release secured from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State where she was remanded on Tuesday after her arraignment, adding that she has reunited with her family.


     

     

    He further noted that she will be seeking medical care while expressing gratitude on her behalf to Nigerians for their support,

    “Chioma is grateful to Nigerians who have supported her materially and otherwise. This case further demonstrates that there are people of conscience and goodwill who would not hesitate to commit their energies, resources, and voices in pursuit of the course of justice and defense of the oppressed.

    “Some people have helped Chioma in ways that are simply profound and humbling; we are eternally grateful to everyone of them. Thank you. History will vindicate the just,” he said in his post.

    Read Also:

    Another Indigenous Company Threatens To Leave Nigeria
    Document Show Erisco Foods’ Claim On Forex Untrue
    In 2023, The ICIR reported that the president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Erisco Foods, Eric Umeofia, had threatened to sue Chioma Okoli, after she posted a negative review of one of the company’s products, noting that her adverse comments affected his business.
    However, she was arraigned on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, where she pleaded not guilty to the two counts of conspiracy and cyberstalking leveled against her and thereafter granted bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties.
    The judge in charge, Justice Peter Lifu held that one of the sureties must be her spouse or blood relative with verified means of livelihood residing within the jurisdiction of the court as well as the sureties to deposit a passport photograph for each and directed the defendant to also deposit her international passport, if she has one.

    Read Also:

    Another Indigenous Company Threatens To Leave Nigeria
    Document Show Erisco Foods’ Claim On Forex Untrue

    According to the court, denying her bail would be a wrongful application of discretion and tantamount to judicial rascality and pre-trial judgment.

    The decision by the court is based on the presumption of innocence as stated in Section 365 (5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. The case was thereby adjourned to June 13, for further hearing.

    Advertisements
    Advert Bracken
    Itoro ETUKUDO

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    - Advertisement

    Recent

    - Advertisement

    Funding Partners

    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Strategic Partners

    client-image
    Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Member

    client-image

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Get insightful reports delivered to you

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.