Cholera kills 233 in 33 states — NCDC

THE Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said 233 deaths have been recorded from a total of 10, 217 suspected cases of cholera in 31 states this year.

The centre also said 933 cases and 173 deaths from Lassa fever were confirmed as at Week 39, from 25 states.

The Director-General, NCDC, Ifedayo Adetifa, disclosed this Tuesday during the ministerial briefing and update on COVID-19 response and developments in the health sector.

He said there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of new suspected cholera cases in August epidemiological week 36-39 (4017) compared with July epidemiological week 31-35 (2151).

Adetifa added that 71 per cent of all confirmed cases of Lassa fever were from Ondo, Edo and Bauchi states.

He said 18,545 confirmed measles cases and 234 deaths were recorded as at week 39 in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Also, 1,180 suspected cases of monkeypox, as well as 481 confirmed cases and seven deaths, have been recorded this year.

Adetifa said globally, COVID-19 cases had continued to decline in various countries, noting that in Nigeria, case trends have varied.