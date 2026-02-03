CJID seeks entries for Platform Accountability Reporting Fellowship

THE Centre for Journalism, Innovation and Development invites applications from journalists for a three-day capacity-building workshop under its Tech Justice and Digital Governance Project, supported by Luminate.

Applicants must be practising journalists and must demonstrate a clear interest in investigative reporting on online harm and in advancing accountability for digital platforms.

Also, applicants must be available to virtually participate fully in the 3-day training and be willing to produce at least three major investigative reports based on lessons from the training.

Female journalists and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

To apply, applicants must submit one compelling story proposal that clearly demonstrates the potential impact of reporting on online harm, and a minimum of two published articles that showcase strong reporting experience and journalistic skill on the subject matter or related issues

The deadline for applications is February 13, 2026. Interested applicants should apply here.