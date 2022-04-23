- Advertisement -
CJID trains journalists on climate change reporting

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
1min read

THE Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has trained 20 selected researchers and journalists across different newsrooms in Nigeria on nexus between environment, health and climate change.

The two-day training took place on Wednesday and Thursday at Novare mall, Abuja.

The training was organised by the centre to build the capacity of journalists and deepen their understanding of the linkages between climate change, the environment and various health issues as part of its activities to mark this year’s World Health Day, themed “Our planet, Our health”.

Speaking at the training, the Deputy Director at CJID, Akintunde Babatunde in his welcome address said with the devastating impact of climate change on the health of the people, the time has come for journalists and researchers to be empowered with the right skills to not only tell the stories of vulnerable groups who are facing the impact but also to assign responsibility and hold governments accountable.

Akintunde added that there will be funds to support selected journalists to pursue story ideas around the topic after the training.

Annually, the World Health Organization (WHO) sets a day aside to create awareness of a specific health theme to highlight a priority area of concern, and the celebration conceived by the WHO is also actively celebrated by its member nations to raise particular issues of interest on selected themes in respect of those member states.

This year’s theme is focused on the urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create a society focused on well-being.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

