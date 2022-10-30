CJN tells judicial officers to leave politics for politicians

CHIEF Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has advised Nigerian judicial officers to leave politics for politicians.

He also called on politicians to allow the judiciary to discharge its functions without distractions.

Ariwoola spoke at a reception organised in his honour in Ibadan, according to a statement issued on Sunday by Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

“I want to admonish the politicians to leave the judiciary alone for us to function. Let them do their own thing while we do ours too. Law is not static, what we apply is law as it is made,” Ariwoola said.

The CJN praised Makinde for honouring him and pledged that he would not let Nigerians down.

In his remarks, Makinde said his administration would continue to promote the independence of the judiciary in the state.

He said his administration had created the enabling environment for the judicial arm of government to carry out its constitutional responsibilities.

- Advertisement -

The governor, who acknowledged that the judiciary is the bastion of hope for the common man, added: “We will continue to allow the judiciary to function independently. The judiciary will be allowed to continue to carry out its constitutional responsibilities.”

He expressed delight at the fact that the state had produced Nigeria’s fifth citizen by hierarchy.

Noting that it was the first time in the history of Nigeria that Oyo State would produce the CJN, Makinde said the development has heralded many pacesetting achievements for the state.

“I am just glad and overjoyed that we are able to have this get-together to celebrate one of our own.

“I am thankful to God Almighty for this day and I see it as the beginning of many pacesetter things that will be happening in Oyo State.”

The event had in attendance Justices of the Supreme Court, state governors including Nyeson Wike, Rivers, Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia, Samuel Ortom, Benue, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu.