Club of Rome offers communication fellowship

THE Club of Rome is accepting applications for its Communications Fellowship 2026. The fellowship is a seven-month mentoring programme aimed at increasing the diversity of voices covering sustainability issues and supporting early-career communications professionals from most of the world: Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

The fellowship will be a remote placement with the successful fellow working from their home environment and with one trip to meet members of the Club of Rome team. The fellowship offers a modest stipend towards living costs and includes work-related travel costs.

The communications fellow will gain experience in communicating complex systems thinking for non-specialist audiences through a variety of platforms, including the website, multimedia and social media.

Successful candidate will work directly with the communications team, assisting with a variety of tasks including web publishing, preparing media outreach materials, event coverage, multimedia, social media and other communication activities.

Organiser says, “There are two positions available, and we welcome applications from candidates with a diverse range of experience. We are particularly looking for individuals who enjoy working across all communication channels, and those who are skilled in producing multimedia content.

“There is a modest stipend dependent on location for the seven-month fellowship, working Monday to Friday, 36 hours per week and includes 10 days paid leave. The fellowship will run from July 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027”.

The application deadline is February 20, 202,6 23:59 CET. Due to the high number of applications received, incomplete applications, applications not in English and applications received after the deadline will not be considered. Interested applicants can apply here.