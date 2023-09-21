CMPA hosts round-table to standardise anti-corruption reporting in Nigeria

THE Centre for Media, Policy and Accountability (CMPA) has restated its commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in Nigeria.

The organisation stated this on Wednesday, September 20, in Abuja while rounding off its two-day programme to engage and sensitize more stakeholders on its Nigeria Anti-Corruption Performance Public Reporting (NAPPR) Project.

CMPA brought together past and present heads of anti-corruption agencies (ACAs), mid-level executives representing the various ACAs, investigative journalists, civil society organizations (CSOs) and media organizations to collaboratively shape the creation of a standardised template for anti-corruption reporting in Nigeria.

The MacArthur Foundation funds the NAPPR project to establish a unified reporting template for anti-corruption initiatives, fostering transparency and public engagement.

Discussions at the event centred on designing a harmonised framework for reporting anti-corruption activities to enhance transparency, consistency, and public awareness.

Executive Director of CMPA and project manager Suleiman Suleiman emphasised the importance of data collection in tackling anti-corruption.

“Our goal was to bridge the gap between anti-corruption agencies’ efforts and public perception by uniting CSOs and media organisations in shaping anti-corruption reporting,” Suleiman stated.

The Director of Research, Abdulmutalib Abubakar, reaffirmed the organisation’s vision and commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in Nigeria.

Participants, including CSOs, media representatives, leadership experts, and stakeholders, engaged in fruitful discussions and shared best practices for creating a unified reporting mechanism.

CMPA urged participants to utilise their platforms to disseminate insights and contribute to strengthened anti-corruption efforts in Nigeria.

The CMPA is an independent, not-for-profit organisation focused on anti-corruption, research, public policy analysis, transparency, and accountability.