Code of Conduct Bureau places LG chairmen on watchlist

THE Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has placed local government council chairpersons across Nigeria under close watch, warning that the era of unfettered access to public funds at the grassroots level has ended.

The Chairman of the bureau, Abubakar Bello, issued the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, December 14, in Abuja, saying local government chairpersons have been classified as high-risk officials in the anti-corruption drive.

According to him, the designation follows the increased flow of funds directly to local councils under the local government autonomy framework, raising concerns about potential abuse.

The CCB boss said intelligence reports available to the bureau indicated that some local government officials were already diverting public resources for personal use, insisting that every kobo must be accounted for from the first day in office to the last.

“My message to local government chairmen and officials is simple. CCB is here, and we are watching. Once you assume office, you will declare your assets at the beginning of your tenure and at the end.

“You will also account for the difference. If you cannot explain it, we will take it,” he said.

Bello explained that unlike other law enforcement agencies that must prove beyond reasonable doubt that funds were stolen, the CCB operates a different asset accountability framework.

“Unlike other law enforcement agencies that must prove beyond doubt that money was stolen, the CCB operates a simpler but potent system.

“Our own question is straightforward: can you explain the source of this money?” he said.

“The onus is on you, not on us. If you declared ₦10 million at the beginning of your tenure and ₦100 million at the end, you must explain the ₦90 million difference.

“We know your salary and allowances. If you cannot explain it, we can forfeit the money. We don’t need to prove you stole it.”

He noted that the bureau’s mandate is largely preventive, aimed at discouraging corruption before it happens through strict asset declaration and monitoring.

“What is the essence of stealing money when you know you will not enjoy it?

“If you know you will be tracked, you will think twice before taking public funds,” he added.

Bello warned that undeclared or unexplained assets would ultimately be confiscated by the government through court processes.

He also appealed to Nigerians to support the bureau by providing credible intelligence, noting that corruption often involves networks that cut across different levels of government.