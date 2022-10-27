Concession: No offers for PH as Abuja, Kano, Lagos airports get bids

ONLY three airports out of four have gotten preferred bidders under the concession programme.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirikia said that the Request for Proposals (RFP) phase of the Nigeria Airports Concession Programme (NACP), which came to a close on September 19, 2022 saw Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano get preferred bidders except the Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), Port Harcourt.

Sirika, who made this disclosure in Abuja, said, “The preferred bidder for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, is Corporacion America Airports Consortium. ENL Consortium has also been selected as the reserve bidder for NAIA. The preferred bidder for Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, is TAV/NAHCO/PROJECT PLANET LIMITED(PPL) Consortium. Sifax/Changi Consortium has also been selected as the reserve bidder for MMIA.

He added, “The preferred bidder for Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, is Corporation America Airports Consortium. There are no reserve bidders for MAKIA at the time of this announcement.”

The minister explained that the Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA) did not receive any proposals and as a result does not have preferred or reserve bidders attached to it.

He also noted that the Ministry of Aviation is consulting with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and other stakeholders regarding the lack of proposals for PHIA.

Sirika further explained that the next stage of the programme is the negotiations and due diligence stage, during which the Federal Government will invite preferred bidders to enter detailed negotiations with its representatives, with a view to developing a Full Business Case (FBC) before onward transmission to the ICRC for review and approval.