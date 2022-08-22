Conference focuses on countering legal threats against media freedom

THE Foreign Policy Centre (FPC) and the Justice for Journalists Foundation are hosting the Anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) Conference.

The two-day conference will discuss the topic ‘Countering Legal Threats to Media Freedom: Spotlighting Solutions’.

Experts from across the globe will delve into this topic and examine the impact it has on journalists, media freedom and the wider society.

Journalists worldwide can attend a free online and in-person conference in London, from November 28, 2022, to November 29, 2022.

The conference will be an opportunity to reflect on the successes and weaknesses of Anti-SLAPP laws already adopted in countries like the United States and Canada.

This conference will also explore how stronger regulatory action, direct support for those subject to SLAPPs, as well as wider cultural shifts could help make SLAPPs an unattractive choice for those seeking to avoid public scrutiny.

Registration is ongoing and interested persons should apply here.