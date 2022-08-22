25.4 C
Abuja

Conference focuses on countering legal threats against media freedom

Media News
Blessing Otoibhi
UK Anti-SLAPP Conference: Spotlighting Solutions
THE Foreign Policy Centre (FPC) and the Justice for Journalists Foundation are hosting the Anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) Conference.  

The two-day conference will discuss the topic ‘Countering Legal Threats to Media Freedom: Spotlighting Solutions’.

Experts from across the globe will delve into this topic and examine the impact it has on journalists, media freedom and the wider society. 

Journalists worldwide can attend a free online and in-person conference in London, from November 28, 2022, to November 29, 2022.    

The conference will be an opportunity to reflect on the successes and weaknesses of Anti-SLAPP laws already adopted in countries like the United States and Canada. 

This conference will also explore how stronger regulatory action, direct support for those subject to SLAPPs, as well as wider cultural shifts could help make SLAPPs an unattractive choice for those seeking to avoid public scrutiny. 

Registration is ongoing and interested persons should apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi
Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

