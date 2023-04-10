32.1 C
Center offers conference on ethics, climate journalism

THE Center for Journalism Ethics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is inviting applications for its 2023 Ethics Journalism Conference with a focus on ‘Ethics, Urgency, and Climate Journalism’.

Panel topics will cover issues such as who is getting heard on climate, breaking down barriers to conveying climate urgency, and promises and possibilities.

This hybrid conference will be held on April 28, 2023, at the Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery.

Journalists worldwide can participate in free online and in-person conferences.

Registration is ongoing and applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

