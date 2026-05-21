Confusion, tension trail Kwara APC governorship primary as party postpones exercise

FRESH confusion and tension engulfed the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State on Thursday, May 21, after the party abruptly postponed its governorship primary despite voting activities and mobilisation already commencing in several wards across the state.

The development came amid reports of unrest at the party’s state secretariat in Ilorin, where suspected political thugs allegedly besieged the premises during the exercise.

The APC had announced that the governorship primary would hold today (Thursday), with party members already gathered in many wards before the postponement notice was issued later in the day.

In a statement, the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Abdulwaheed Olawale Babatunde, said the exercise had been shifted to Friday, May 22, 2026.

“The APC governorship primary earlier scheduled to hold today, Thursday, 21st May 2026, has been postponed,” the statement read.

The postponement followed days of internal disputes within the Kwara APC after the controversial screening of House of Assembly aspirants for the 2027 elections.

According to reports, more than 100 aspirants were initially disqualified during the screening exercise, triggering protests and allegations of attempts to impose preferred candidates. The party later reversed the decision and cleared all 159 aspirants, including Speaker Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, whose name had initially been excluded.

The ICIR reports that the Thursday’s governorship primary was also overshadowed by reports that some aspirants had stepped down for Yahaya Seriki, endorsed by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Amid the uncertainty, suspected thugs and cultists allegedly loyal to one of the aspirants reportedly stormed the APC secretariat in Ilorin, chanting slogans in support of the aspirant.

Security operatives, including officers of the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services, were later reportedly deployed to the area to restore order.

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Despite the postponement, Daily Trust reported that voting activities and mobilisation had already gained momentum in some wards before the directive was issued.

On May 19, the state governor publicly endorsed Seriki as his preferred successor ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

In a statement issued after what he described as “extensive consultations” with party leaders and stakeholders, AbdulRazaq threw his weight behind Seriki, describing him as “young, pro-people, astute and broad-minded.”

The governor said Seriki possessed the qualities needed to sustain the APC’s hold on the state and continue the programmes of his administration. He, however, maintained that other aspirants remained free to contest the party’s governorship primary.

The endorsement nevertheless triggered controversies within the party, particularly as both AbdulRazaq and Seriki are from Kwara Central Senatorial District. The development stirred concerns in parts of Kwara North and Kwara South, where some stakeholders have argued that power should rotate to another district after the governor completes his tenure in 2027.