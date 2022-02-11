33 C
Contaminated fuel: Emadeb accuses NNPC of misrepresenting facts

Harrison Edeh
EMADEB has accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) of misrepresentation of facts concerning the importation of contaminated fuel into the country.

In a statement issued late Thursday, the company said the contaminated fuel was imported by Britannia-U.

Emadeb said Brttania-U had an independent deal with the NNPC on the direct-sale/direct-purchase on fuel imports.

The statement said, “At the formation of the Consortium in May 2021 by NNPC, Brittania-U refused to execute the Service and Consortium Agreement submitted to NNPC in fulfilment of the award of the DSDP contract.

“Emadeb as the lead of the Consortium engaged Britannia-U severally and they insisted on dealing with NNPC independently. NNPC was expressly notified about this by other consortium members via letter dated June 2, 2021.

“Further, Britannia-U vehemently refusing to Execute the Consortium Agreement with the other consortium members -EMADEB/HYDE/AY Maikifi was surprising and frustrating to everyone.”

The statement further explained that Britannia-U communicated all her actions to the other consortium members harping on its preference to perform a sole contract for crude lifting and PMS supply under the DSDP arrangement.

According to Emadeb, Britannia-U communicated its choice to be solely liable under its supplies to NNPC and in the light of which it indemnified the other consortium members accordingly.

Meanwhile, The ICIR contacted the Britannia-U office in Lagos to get their own response to Emadeb’s claims, but the company’s line was temporarily out of service.

The NNPC had in an earlier statement listed Emadeb alongside three others as importers of the contaminated fuel.

Melee Kyari, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC had in the statement disclosed that the national oil company first got report on the presence of emulsion particles in cargoes shipped to Nigeria on January 20.

He said: “NNPC investigation revealed the presence of Methanol in four PMS cargoes imported by the following DSDP suppliers namely: MRS MT Bow Pioneer Litasco Terminal, Antweep-Belgium, Emadeb/Hyde/AYMaikifi/Britannia-U Consortium MT Tom Hilde, Oando MT Elka Apollon; Duke Oil MT Nord Gainer.

Unsatisfied with the GMD’s explanation, Emadeb has accused him of twisting the facts and not telling the whole truth.

It would be noted that the GMD had disclosed that defaulting suppliers have been put on notice for remedial actions, while the state oil company and relevant agencies are considering further sanctions.

[email protected]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

