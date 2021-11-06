COP26: AfDB pledges support to recharge Lake Chad Basin

— 1 min read

PRESIDENT, African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi Adesina, has pledged the Bank’s support for water recharging to the Lake Chad Basin.

Adesina pledged during his discussion with President Muhammadu Buhari at the ongoing COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The AfDB head, via his verified Twitter account @akin_adesina, said,” I had a great discussion with H.E.President Buhari at the COP26 in Glasgow. I asked for his leadership to help with the recharging of water to the Lake Chad Basin. We will rally behind you. The cost of inaction is greater than the cost of action. Thank you, Mr. President.”

Recall, members of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) have begun moves that will lead to the recharge of shrinking Lake Chad.

The shrinkage of Lake Chad has been one of the main factors responsible for insurgency and socio-economic unrests in the Lake Chad Basin Commission member countries, which include Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria, Algeria, the Central African Republic, Libya, and Sudan.

Significant sources of livelihood, including farming and fishing of about 40 million people living along the Chad Basin, are said to be affected.

Stakeholders within the member countries have identified inter-basin water transfer as the realistic solution confronting the receding Lake.

Recall, more than 100 world leaders have promised to end and reverse deforestation by 2030 in the COP26 climate summit’s first significant deal.

Notably, felling trees contribute to climate change because it depletes forests that absorb vast amounts of the warning gas VO2.

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hosting the global meeting in Glasgow, said more leaders than ever before-a total of 110-made made the landmark commitment.

The two-week summit in Glasgow is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control.

Some of the countries that have signed the pledge include Canada, Brazil, Russia, China, Indonesia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the US and UK-around 85 per cent of the world’s forests.

Dr Rose Mutiso, Kenyan – research director of Energy for Growth Hub, said the average African uses less electricity each year than one refrigerator consumes in the US or Europe. “But this is going to grow, especially as temperatures rise – as Africans will have to have more energy to cool their homes and irrigate farms.