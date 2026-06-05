Coroner orders LASUTH, DNA Centre to submit autopsy, test results in Pelumi Onifade’s death

THE Coroner Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre to submit key forensic documents within 21 days in the ongoing investigation into the death of journalist Pelumi Onifade, who was killed during the #EndSARS protests in 2020.

According to a statement by Media Rights Agenda, the investigating magistrate, Temitope Oladele, gave the directive on Friday, June 5, at the resumed hearing of the inquest into the circumstances surrounding the death of the late journalist, who worked with Gboah TV.

The coroner ordered the Chief Medical Examiner of LASUTH to forward to the court the autopsy report of an unidentified body tagged 1385, believed to be that of the deceased journalist.

The statement noted that in a separate ruling, the court directed the Director of the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre to submit the DNA test results linked to the same body.

The samples, according to proceedings, were collected from the remains and from the parents of the deceased and forwarded to the centre for analysis.

“The inquest was convened on the orders of a Federal High Court in Lagos following a wrongful death suit brought against the Police and the Lagos State Government by Media Rights Agenda (MRA) demanding, among others, an investigation into the late journalist’s death and the prosecution of those responsible for his killing.

“In his judgment, in the suit delivered on July 19, 2024, the judge, Ayokunle Olayinka Faji directed the Attorney-General to ensure an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Onifade’s death and to conduct a coroner’s inquest to ascertain the cause of death as well as identify and prosecute those responsible for his death,” the statement added.

At Friday’s sitting, counsel to the family and MRA, Alimi Adamu, supported by Monday Arunsi and Somto Afulukwe, urged the court to compel LASUTH and the DNA Centre to release outstanding forensic reports.

Adamu argued that LASUTH had already confirmed in its report that an autopsy was conducted on the body tagged 1385 and that DNA samples had been collected and forwarded for analysis, while results were still being awaited.

After reviewing submissions, Oladele ruled that LASUTH must, within 21 days, submit the autopsy report relating to body tagged 1385.

She also ordered the DNA and Forensic Centre to forward the corresponding DNA test results within the same timeframe.

The coroner referenced LASUTH’s March 24, 2026, report, which confirmed that autopsies were conducted on six bodies brought in on November 3, 2020, including the one in question, and that DNA samples had been processed for identification purposes.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to June 23, 2026, for continuation of proceedings.

Backstory

The ICIR reports that the coroner’s fresh directive is the latest development in Onifade’s case, which has stretched for over five years.

Onifade, was reportedly shot and arrested by security operatives on October 24, 2020, while covering the #EndSARS protests in Lagos.

His body was later discovered at the Ikorodu General Hospital mortuary, sparking public outrage and calls for accountability over his death.

Since then, efforts to establish the exact circumstances of his killing have been mired in legal and bureaucratic setbacks.

In March 2026, LASUTH failed to comply with a court order directing it to produce a crucial report on an unidentified body tagged 1385, believed to be Onifade’s remains.

The failure led to an adjournment and renewed frustration from MRA, which is supporting the family in the case.

The court had issued a “final opportunity” for LASUTH to submit its findings on the body, which was reportedly received from Ikorodu General Hospital on November 3, 2020, and later subjected to post-mortem examination.

However, LASUTH neither produced the report nor sent a representative to the March 24, 2026 sitting.

At that hearing, MRA’s legal team urged the court to invoke contempt proceedings through a Form 48 notice, citing repeated disobedience of court orders.

The request was, however, declined by the coroner, Temitope Oladele, a magistrate, who opted to grant the hospital another chance to comply.