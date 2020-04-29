Corporate firms, banks, malls, among others to reopen in Lagos

THE Lagos state government on Wednesday has released guidelines for easing the lockdown in the metropolis without compromising the public health and the economy.

The state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tweeted that corporate firms, banks, malls and local markets are allowed to reopen within the hours of 9am to 3pm under an enforced framework called “Controlled Easing Phase” and to operate at a capacity of 60 percent of their staff on the premises and 40 percent working from home.

” We understand the roles banks and financial institutions play in the economy, so we encourage them to reopen their branches observing the work hours of 9am to 3pm while also strictly observing social distancing, regular cleaning and sterilisation of the ATMs,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He also added that eateries and restaurants will be open between 9am and 3pm but only for take-out and delivery services. In-dining services are not allowed. All food handlers and staff must go through exhaustive health checks, temperature checks and a high level of hygiene must be maintained.

The statement further revealed that public service workers from grades 1-12 will continue to work from home while grades 13 and above will be on a flexible roster managed by the Head of Service

Primary, secondary and tertiary institutions will remain closed. Students are expected to continue learning on alternative media and online channels.

The governor also added that 49 patients were discharged from the state’s isolation facilities after they tested negative twice to COVID-19 bringing the total number of discharged patients in Lagos to 143.

Recall that on Monday President Muhammadu Buhari in a televised address to the nation had said the lockdown which has lasted for almost five weeks was to be lifted in phases in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT starting on May 4.

Some measures listed by the President includes allowing selected businesses to operate from 9am to 6pm with an 8pm to 6am curfew following after close of work.

Buhari also stated that guidelines for the ease of the lockdown will be communicated to citizens after due consultations with the presidential taskforce.