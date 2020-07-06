Corruption allegations: Magu picked up by security agents

IBRAHIM Magu, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was on Monday picked up by security operatives attached to the inter-agency panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari, following several allegations of corruption against him, The ICIR can report.

This came shortly after it was reported that the acting EFCC chairman was arrested by the Department of Security Services (DSS). But the DSS in a response denied arresting him.

President Buhari had about a month ago set up the panel to investigate several allegations of corruption against Magu. The panel is headed by Justice Ayo Salami, a retired President of the Court of Appeal who is also the chairman, Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO).

Magu is being investigated by the panel over allegations of corruption including owning properties abroad, abuse of office, insubordination among others.

The Nation reports that Magu was stopped in traffic while moving out of the Wuse II Annex of the EFCC in Abuja and the invitation was extended to him.

He was said to be on his way to the Force Headquarters at the time and pleaded with an officer from FCID who met with him to honour the scheduled appointment.

But he was told the invitation by the panel was more important.

At about 1.35 pm, Magu arrived at the Villa where he was ushered into the wing, the newspaper reported.

As at Press time, Magu has been joined at the Villa by his lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo.

The panel is said to be sitting at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa.

It is believed that he was invited by the panel to defend himself against the 22 weighty allegations submitted in a memo by Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to President Buhari sometime in June.

Magu honours panel invitation

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), says it’s acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu honoured an invitation by a Presidential Panel reviewing the activities of the EFCC, at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity at the EFCC in a statement on Monday explained that Magu was served the invitation to the panel, while on his way to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for a meeting.

“The EFCC’s boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation. A member of a legal team from the EFCC is also with him on the Panel,” Oyewale said.