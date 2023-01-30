37.3 C
Abuja

Countries not prepared for future pandemics — IFRC

Health and EnvironmentCOVID-19
Beloved John
the international red cross and red crescent movement
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has said another pandemic might be around the corner, and countries are “dangerously unprepared”.

The world’s largest humanitarian network said this in a report published on Monday, January 30.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which began in 2020, led to a total death toll of over 6.5 million people across the globe.

Despite this, countries are still ill-equipped to protect their citizens should another pandemic break out, the group said.

According to IFRC, countries must be prepared for multiple health hazards as societies can only be resilient by planning for more than one disaster.

“As of the time of writing, all countries remain dangerously unprepared for future outbreaks.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic showing the world the importance of being prepared, countries are not ready for another Public health emergency.

- Advertisement -

“The next pandemic could be just around the corner: if the experience of Covid-19 won’t quicken our steps towards preparedness, what will?”

The Red Cross urged governments to update pandemic preparedness plans by adopting a new treaty and revising International Health Regulations.

The group also asked governments to increase domestic health finance by 1 per cent of the gross domestic product and global health finance by at least $15 billion annually.

IFRC tied the rise in climate-related disasters to waves of disease outbreaks, noting that COVID-19 was just one.

Future health crises could collide with increasingly likely climate-related disasters, according to the group.

The humanitarian movement also said significant hazards harm vulnerable people the most.

Author profile
Beloved John

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

NRC to resume Abuja-Kaduna railway operations

THE Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has said services along the Abuja-Kaduna rail lines would...
National News

Fallen container: Sanwo-Olu orders probe

LAGOS State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered a thorough investigation into the fallen container...
National News

Banks working with syndicates to sell new naira notes – DSS

THE Department of State Services (DSS) says it has arrested some members of organised...
Elections

FG backs US visa ban on election riggers

THE Federal Government has backed the United States (US) government's decision to impose visa...
Judiciary

Court dismisses suit seeking to sack Buhari

AN Abuja Federal High Court on Monday, January 30, dismissed a suit by a...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
NRC to resume Abuja-Kaduna railway operations

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.