Court confirms conviction of ex-SAN, Joseph Nwobike

THE Court of Appeal in Lagos has on Thursday confirmed the conviction of a senior lawyer, Joseph Nwobike.

The court has dismissed the appeal filed by the former Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), stating that its lacked merit.

The EFCC has confirmed this in a tweet on its official handle.

Recalled, in April 2018, Nwobike was convicted on 12 counts bordering on perversion of justice and was sentenced to imprisonment without an option of fine.

In June 2018, he was later stripped off of his rank as SAN by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) and all privileges attached.

It was alleged Nwobike was involved in attempts of bribery, where he induced court registrars and officials to assign his cases to his preferred judges to obtain favourable verdicts.

Subsequently, the senior lawyer approached the appellant court in a suit challenging his conviction by the lower court. The suit was, however, dismissed by the court on Thursday on the grounds it lacked merit.