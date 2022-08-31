Court fines EFCC N1 million over unlawful invasion of Abuja firm

A FEDERAL High Court sitting in Abuja has slammed a N1 million fine on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over unlawful invasion of an Abuja-based company.

The company, Fezel Nigeria Limited, located at Plot 792, Cadastral Zone Industrial Estate, Idu-Abuja, was forcefully invaded by operatives of the EFCC early this year.

Delivering judgment in a case brought against the EFCC by the management of the firm, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the anti-graft agency invaded the company without any justifiable reason.

Justice Ekwo, who presided over the case, further held that the EFCC acted in breach of the constitutional rights of the plaintiff in the way its armed operatives invaded the company.

The judge specifically held that EFCC breached sections 36, 37, 40, 43 and 44 of the Constitution by sealing up the company without any just cause.

The court thereafter granted an order of injunction against the EFCC, restraining its officials, agents and privies from disturbing, intimidating, harassing and arresting any staff or worker of the company.

Justice Ekwo said the action of the anti-graft agency amounted to a violation of the plaintiff’s rights to own property as enshrined in section 43 of the 1999 Constitution.

- Advertisement -

The judge proceeded to award a cost of N1 million against the EFCC to be paid to the plaintiff for infringing its constitutional rights.