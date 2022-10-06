22.1 C
Abuja

Court grants MRA permission to challenge NBC’s non-disclosure of licence fees payment

Politics and GovernanceJudiciary
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Federal High Court Lagos
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A Federal High Court in Lagos has granted Media Rights Agenda (MRA) permission to proceed with its Freedom of Information (FoI) suit against the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over its refusal to disclose details of payments of licence fees by broadcasting stations and platforms operating in Nigeria, and the amount the stations are owing the Commission as licence fees.

Justice Ambrose Lewis Alagoa paved the way for the suit to proceed upon a preliminary motion brought by MRA’s lawyer, Alimi Adamu, asking the court to grant the organization leave to mount a legal challenge to NBC’s failure to provide it with the information it requested through a letter dated August 22, 2022.

In the suit in which the NBC and the Attorney-General of the Federation are named as respondents, the MRA is contending that the NBC’s refusal to provide it with the information it requested amounts to a breach of its right of access to information, as well as a flagrant violation of the FoI Act.

The motion ex-parte brought by Adamu, pursuant to Order 34, Rules 1, 3(1) and (2) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2009 and Sections 1(3) and 20 of the FoI Act, asked the court to grant MRA leave to seek the following reliefs:

A declaration that the NBC’s denial of access to MRA of the information it requested by a letter dated August 22, 2022 constitutes a violation of the organization’s right of access to information established and guaranteed by Section 1(1) and 4 of the FOI Act;

A declaration that the NBC’s failure and/or refusal to give MRA a written notice that access to all or part of the information it requested would not be granted with reasons for the denial and the section of the FoI Act upon which the Commission relied to deny the organization access to the information requested amounts to a flagrant violation of Section 4 (b) and 7 (1) of the FOI Act;

 A declaration that by its failure to give MRA access to all or part of the information applied for in its letter dated August 22, 2022, within the time limit set out in the Act, the NBC is deemed to have refused to give MRA access to the information requested, as provided under Section 7(4) of the FOI Act; 

- Advertisement -

An order directing the NBC to disclose or make available to MRA a list of all broadcasting stations and platforms operating in Nigeria licensed by the Commission, the amount that each of them is required to pay as licence fees, the status of payment of each of the station from the date of its licence to August 22, 2022 for those licensed broadcasting stations that are owing, the amount of indebtedness and the period covered by the amount, and for broadcasting corporations owned by various state governments included in the list of the broadcasting stations whose broadcast licences were revoked by the Commission as announced by its Director-General in his press briefing on August 19, 2022, a breakdown of the amount of indebtedness by each of the radio stations and each of the television stations owned by the respective state-owned broadcasting corporations;

An order directing the NBC to deposit the information requested by MRA with the court pending the determination of the suit;

An order directing the NBC to pay to MRA the sum of N1 million as exemplary and aggravated damages for the flagrant and unlawful violation of the organization’s right of access to information; and

An order directing the Attorney-General of the Federation to initiate criminal proceedings against the NBC for the offence of wrongful denial of access to information under Section 7 (5) of the FoI Act.

Justice Alagoa, upon listening to Adamu move the motion, and after reviewing the motion papers and a copy of MRA’s request to the NBC, granted the request as prayed.

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Factcheck

Claim by Lagos APC women leader that Tinubu never spent more than two weeks abroad FALSE

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) women leader in Lagos State, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, has claimed...
Climate Change

FRSC advises travellers to shun Lokoja-Abuja highway for alternative routes

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists and commuters travelling to and...
Education

World Teachers Day: Kwara Gov commends teachers’ sacrifices, commitments

THE Kwara State governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq yesterday joined the global community to celebrate teachers...
Media Opportunities

World Photography Organization seeks entries to its Sony world photography awards

THE World Photography Organization is accepting entries for its annual Sony World Photography Awards.  Participants can...
Politics and Governance

2023: Why APC, PDP are afraid of Peter Obi’s candidacy – Ohanaeze

A POLITICAL and socio-cultural organization of Nigeria’s Southeastern leaders, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has said...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleClaim by Lagos APC women leader that Tinubu never spent more than two weeks abroad FALSE

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.