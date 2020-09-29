Court jails man, 25 for illegal possession of Indian hemp, illicit drugs

A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old man, Bashir Ibrahim to seven-month imprisonment over illegal possession of Indian hemp and other illicit drugs.

The convict who is a resident of Fagge Quarters in Kano metropolis was convicted after he pleaded guilty to being in possession of 29 tablets of Diazepam and dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Mubarak Mukhtar, the Prosecution Counsel, told the court that the convict committed the offence on September 23 at about 6:20 pm at Kwari Market, Kano.

According to Mukhtar, the convict was arrested by a team of policemen attached to Fagge Police Division Kano, while on patrol at Yan-Tebura Mall, Kwari Market Kano.

“The convict was found in possession of hard drugs suspected to be Indian hemp, 29 Diazepam tablets and 17 wraps of dried leaves,” Mukhtar told the court.

He stated that the offence contravenes section 403 of the Penal Code of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Following his plead, Farouk Ibrahim, the Magistrate of the court sentenced him to seven months in incarceration with no option of fine.

However, the judge ruled that Ibrahim has 30 days to appeal the judgment in a competent court of law.