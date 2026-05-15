Court remands Blessing CEO over ₦36m ‘fraud’

A FEDERAL High Court in Lagos State has remanded self-styled relationship coach, Blessing CEO, in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly defrauding a litigant N36 million.

Blessing was arraigned before a judge in the court, D.I. Dipeolu on Friday, May 15.

The accused, whose real name is Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, is facing a two-count charge relating to obtaining money by false pretence and alleged theft.

Court documents presented by the EFCC claim that between July 14 and 17, 2024, she received N36 million from a woman, Ifeyinwa Okoye. The money was reportedly paid for the lease of a six-bedroom detached house located at No. 1B, Tunbosun Osobu Street, off Kuboye Road in the Lekki area of Lagos. She is also accused of converting the funds for personal use.

During the hearing, her lawyer, P.I. Nwafor, told the court that part of the money had already been returned. According to him, there were ongoing efforts to settle the remaining balance with the complainant.

“We have an application to make. The defendant approached the nominal complainant and refunded N24 million out of the N36 million.

“We are asking for a short adjournment to resolve the outstanding balance. The nominal complainant agreed that if the balance is paid, they can prevail on the EFCC to drop the case.”

The prosecution counsel, S.I. Suleiman, opposed any move to delay the arraignment, stressing that the matter was a criminal case involving the Federal Government and not just a private agreement between individuals.

“The complainant here is the Federal Government of Nigeria, and we are here for the arraignment. We urge that the defendant take her plea, as that is the business of the day,” he said.

In his ruling, Dipeolu noted that any discussions between both parties could continue outside the courtroom but would not stop the case from proceeding.

“The defence and the nominal complainant can have discussions even during the pendency of the charge. It does not affect the proceedings before the court. The defendant will take her plea,” the judge ruled.

Blessing pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following her plea, the prosecution requested that she be remanded in a correctional facility while awaiting trial. Her lawyer, however, informed the court that they had just been served the charges and needed time to file a bail application.

He further asked that she remain in EFCC custody until her bail conditions were completed, a request the court approved. The judge subsequently ordered her remand in EFCC custody.

The case has been adjourned to June 5, 2026, for the hearing to commence.