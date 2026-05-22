Court strikes out suit seeking validation of Kingibe’s suspension, awards her N20m damages

THE FEDERAL High Court in Abuja has dismissed a case filed to support the suspension of the senator representing the Federal Capital Territory at the Senate, Ireti Kingibe, from the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

The court ruled that matters of party discipline are strictly internal issues that the courts should not interfere with.

Delivering the judgment on Friday, May 22, the judge, Peter Lifu, held that political parties have their structures and procedures for handling disciplinary issues, including suspension of members, and such matters do not fall under judicial control unless there is a clear breach that requires intervention.

The case arose from a move by some executives of the Wuse Ward of the ADC in Abuja who had announced the suspension of the senator and later approached the court seeking approval of their action. The judge faulted this approach, questioning why the same group that carried out the suspension would still come to court to validate it.

According to the court, if the senator was dissatisfied with the decision, she would have been the right person to challenge it rather than the individuals who imposed it seeking judicial backing for their action.

Lifu said the suit was without merit, adding that it lacked legal foundation and amounted to an abuse of court process.

The court also referenced provisions of the Electoral Act in its decision and imposed financial penalties on the plaintiffs. It awarded N10 million against litigants in favour of Kingibe. The judge also ordered another N10 million to be paid by the plaintiffs’ counsel, in favour of the senator, bringing the total penalty to N20 million.

At the heart of the dispute was the claim by the Wuse Ward executives that Kingibe had been suspended on 10 March over alleged misconducts. The ward leadership also said the decision had the backing of a two-thirds majority of its executives.

Following the announcement of the suspension, Okezuo Kanayo and Isaiah Samuel initiated the suit on behalf of themselves and other ward members, naming the senator as the sole respondent. They were represented by, Kolawole Olowookere, a senior advocate.

The plaintiffs had asked the court to restrain Kingibe from presenting herself as a member of the ADC, attending party meetings, or participating in any party-related activities. They also sought orders stopping her from interfering in ward affairs, including access to party records and participation in administrative matters.

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They argued that her suspension followed the provisions of the party constitution and was carried out properly by ward executives. They further accused her of continued involvement in parallel meetings and acting in ways that undermined the ward’s authority.

On the other hand, counsel to the senator, Marshal Abubakar, argued that the case should not have been brought before the court. He maintained that the matter was purely an internal party issue and that the plaintiffs had failed to follow the party’s established dispute resolution procedures.

He also informed the court that the plaintiffs were under suspension, adding that they had no legal standing to institute the action.

He urged the court to dismiss the suit and impose punitive costs on the plaintiffs for what he described as a baseless filing.

The plaintiffs’ lawyer, I.G. Ogugua, however, disagreed with the defence position, arguing that political parties could not hide under internal affairs when constitutional rules are allegedly violated.

Kingibe, who was elected to the Senate in 2023 on the platform of the Labour Party before later joining the ADC, has been at the centre of internal disagreements within the ward since her defection.