Court suspends Oshiomhole as APC Chairman

A FEDERAL Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Oshiomole was suspended through an order of injunction restraining him from acting in the capacity of the National Chairman of the party and member of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Giving the application on Wednesday, Justice Danlami Senchi said Oshiomhole has been wrongfully parading himself as the chairman.

The judge also ordered that Oshiomhole be denied access into the party’s secretariat pending the hearing of the suit on April 7 and 8.

Senchi said the order is premised on Oshiomhole’s suspension by his ward in Edo State earlier in 2019.

Oshiomhole has been embroiled in party crises as some members of the party have continuously demanded his suspension with allegations that he is responsible for the crisis that has rocked the party.

He has also been at loggerheads with the governor of his state, Godwin Obaseki over the politics of Edo state.

Oshiomhole had in retaliation accused Obaseki of using violence to secure his party ticket for a second term bid in 2021.