Court verdict: Maryam Sanda, husband killer to die by hanging

AFTER more than two years of delayed trials and several adjournments, a Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced Maryam Sanda to death by hanging for allegedly stabbing late husband, Bilyaminu Bello to death in November 2017.

Justice Yusuf Halilu while giving his judgement of Monday sentenced Sanda to death by hanging, said she was unable to exempt herself from the charges by the Nigeria Police.

The Judge added that Sanda, a mother of one was unable to explain the death of her husband being the last person seen with her deceased husband.

Sanda wept profusely as Haliyu, the sitting judge ordered that she is sentenced to death by hanging until she breathes her last.

The prosecution counsel, James Idachaba had said that according to police reports, Sanda stabbed her husband with groundnut bottle stabbing him in the neck, chest and genitals.

A prosecution witness, Ibrahim Muhammed, said earlier on the day of the murder that he had prevented the accused person from stabbing her husband, Bilyamin over arguments of divorce.

Sanda is the daughter of former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans Limited, Maimuna Aliyu while the deceased husband, Biliyaminu is a son to the former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Haliru Bello.