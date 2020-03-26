COVID-19: Airpeace, Aero Contractors cancel domestic flights

TWO domestic airline carriers, Air Peace and Aero Contractors on Wednesday announced the suspension of all flight operations from Friday March 27.

Airpeace, which operates a 23-craft fleet of commercial flights within Nigeria and a few African countries, has announced the suspension of all flights from 23.00hrs Friday March 27 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This difficult decision was reached in order to support the efforts of the Federal Government and other stakeholders in curbing the spread of this virus in our nation, while also protecting our esteemed passengers and staff from becoming victims of the pandemic,” said the management.

The flight operation is suspected for 23 days.

Also, Aero contractors announced the suspension of flights for 14 days.

“At all the time, the safety of Aero’s passengers and staff remains our focus and we will do everything within us to ensure your safety,” said the management of Aero.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, global economic has been greatly affected.

Over 22,000 deaths have been recorded with 487,452 confirmed cases. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Nigeria currently has registered 51 confirmed cases with two recoveries and one death.