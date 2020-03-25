COVID-19: CSOs condemn politicians ignoring isolation measures

A Coalition of Civil Societies Organisations, CSOs, under the umbrella of Civil Society Alliance Against COVID-19 (CSAA COVID-19) has condemned the refusal of some Nigerian politicians who recently traveled overseas to self isolate in accordance with directives of the federal government.

Through a statement signed by the 38 member groups, the coalition lamented that their refusal to adhere to the government directive could further hamper efforts to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

The group named the governors Godwin Ikpeazu, Hope uzodinma and Ifeanyi Ugwuani of Abia, Imo and Enugu states, as some of the politicians that have ignored laid down procedures for persons who have return from foreign traveled in the last 14 days.

“Most notably, the Chief of Staff to President Buhari, and the Governor of Bauchi State, have tested positive for Covid-19. We are also calling attention to members of the National Assembly and governors such as those of Abia, Enugu and Imo who have been seen at public events well within the period of 14 days since their return from overseas,” the coalitions statement read.

Applauding the efforts of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Federal Ministry of Health, and other medical professionals, the group said their prayers and support are with the agencies and individuals as they put themselves at risk for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Owing to the fast spreading nature of the disease, the CSOs said it stands by the many people who have been subjected to testing, isolation and screening due to the recklessness of some politicians who have refused to be tested.

“We also stand with all of those who have been in contact with politicians who have acted recklessly and must now endure testing, isolation, and probably repeated screening along with their families and loved ones,” the group said.

The group demanded that attention be paid to the most vulnerable people in the society and advised federal and state governments to take cognisance of measures against the virus so as not to harm low income earners in the society.

They emphasised the need for an all round support of all stakeholders in the country including the private sector and religious bodies