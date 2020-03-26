Covid-19: FG considers new measures, set to ban inter, intra-state travel

IN a bid to mitigate the spread of the pandemic coronavirus, the federal government of Nigeria has announced new plan to ban inter and intra-state travels.

Lai Muhammad, the minister for information in a press briefing today, has said that except for essential services, the federal government will stop travelling of the citizens within their states and to other states in the country.

The minister added that the new measures will require shutting down all motor parks and inter-state rail stations.

He also said the government is ready to fumigate towns and cities by using fire fighters and other adaptable vehicles.

This is coming after TheICIR reported South African government’s move to lock-down the country today for 21 days following the increasing number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the former apartheid country.