COVID-19: FG set up economy sustainability committee to alleviate sufferings

VICE President Yemi Osibanjo has chaired the meeting of the economic sustainability committee where he spoke on the strategies to alleviate sufferings of Nigerians at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the vice president, the committee is to take care of the economic challenges and fallouts of the pandemic and consequential restrictions.

The vice president made this known at a Google Hangout where young Nigerian tech innovators discussed the impact of COVID-19.

The event was organised by HACK COVID-19 call centre in Abuja on Monday, attended by tech innovators who participated online.

Besides developing further palliatives, the committee will also develop a sustainability plan on repositioning the economy and growing the non-oil sector, the vice president has said.

Members include Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning; Industry, Trade and Investment; Labour; Petroleum Resources – state; Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, GMD Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as Secretary.

The HACK COVID-19 is a private sector initiative to share solutions, public information and ideas on COVID-19 and how public and private sector can collaborate on the response to the pandemic.