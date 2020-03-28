COVID-19: I regret to say my test is positive, El rufai says as he goes into self isolation

THE Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El -Rufai has announced that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Announcing on social media, El Rufai said earlier this week, he had submitted his sample to test for the deadly virus which has claimed the lives of over 30,000 people globally.

The governor said although he has not shown any symptoms of the virus but the test results says that he has contacted the virus.

“The result came in and I regret to say that it is positive,” El rufai said.

He added that in compliance to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) he has gone into self isolation.

He urged indigines and residents of the state to remain calm and adhere to guidelines as advised by the NCDC.

The deputy governor is in charge of the task force to ensure residents of the state stay safe from the disease.

With his announcement, El – Rufai becomes the second Nigerian State Governor to test positive for the virus after governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed.