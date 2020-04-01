COVID-19: JAMB donates 3 ventilators to FG, urges candidates to stay safe

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has announced the donation of three ventilators to the Federal Government to aid the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

JAMB disclosed the donation through a statement signed by Fabian Benjamin, the Board’s Head of Public Affairs on Wednesday.

According to Benjamin, the ventilators are to serve University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada and one to the principal hospital in the Board’s host community, the Bwari General Hospital.

“In the Board’s own little way of ensuring that government strategies and preemptive measures yield fruitful dividends, the Board has donated two ventilators to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada and one to the principal hospital in the Board’s host community, the Bwari General Hospital, in preparation for any eventuality,” the statement read.

JAMB said the ventilators were strategically distributed on preparation for COVID-19 case in any part of Abuja.

“The donation of these ventilators which cost several millions is to strategically place these Hospitals in good stead to give necessary treatment to COVID-19 patients whether in Bwari or any other part of Abuja,” the statement further read.

The Board encouraged prospective students of tertiary institutions, parent and Nigerians to stay safe as well as abide with the government’s instructions aimed at combating the deadly virus in the country.