COVID-19: JAMB to hold first ever virtual admission policy meeting June 16

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, (JAMB) is set to hold the 2020 admission policy meeting with all tertiary institutions in the country on June 16, online following the lockdown imposed by the Federal Government to stop the spread of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Fabian Benjamin, spokesperson of JAMB in a statement said the first virtual meeting would be chaired by Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education and would also have all the heads of tertiary institutions in the country in attendance.

“The meeting, in addition to other deliberations, would take a stand on concessional and acceptable minimum admissions standards to be applied in all admissions to be undertaken by all tertiary institutions in Nigeria,” Benjamin said in the statement.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Nigeria, part of the protocols put in place by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19 is to limit the gatherings of people.

“Compliance with this directive has become imperative as no fewer than 4000 heads of tertiary institutions comprising degree, diploma, NCE and NID-awarding institutions and other stakeholders would normally be expected to congregate at a location but because of extant protocols, would now be expected to participate in the virtual meeting,” he explained.

The JAMB spokesperson stated that critical issues bordering on the advances made in the educational sector over the past year to setting the tone for the 2020/2021 admission exercise would be discussed at the meeting.

“The meeting would be streamed live on the Board’s website, www.jamb.gov.ng, its Facebook, JAMB Bulletin and other social media platforms,” he said.

He also disclosed that candidates in the recently concluded 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) would be able to print their result notification slips.

“The results which had earlier been made available through text to candidates on request by them sending RESULT to “55019” but are now requesting for a printed version can now be printed free from the board’s website.

“Candidates can print their result notification slip anywhere in the country even from the comfort of their homes once there is internet access,” he said.

Benjamin stated the Board restricted the printing of result notification slips and made it available to candidates only through SMS to avoid anxiety on the part of the candidates as well as to stop clustering at cybercafes with the attendant risk of COVID-19 all in a bid to print result notifications.

“This new development, however, is predicated on the gradual easing of the lockdown and resumption of economic activities in most parts of the country,” he said.

JAMB was set up to conduct entrance examination for prospective undergraduates into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, monotechnics and colleges of education.

Benjamin also advised candidates to desist from fraudulent practices warning that any attempt to forge the slip would attract stiff sanctions.

“Candidates are to note also that delegating this responsibility to third parties could result in willful manipulation of their results,” he said.

“Recall that last year some candidates who abused this privilege by attempting to manipulate their scores were caught and are currently saving various jail terms.”