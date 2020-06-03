COVID-19: Lagos, Abuja, three other domestic airports to be reopened June 21

THE Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said on Wednesday that five domestic airports will be reopened for business after three months of being barred from operating as a response to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic ( COVID-19).

This disclosure was contained in a memo directed to all Nigerian and foreign airline operators flying into the country and signed by Captain Musa Nuhu, Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NCAA.

Nuhu stated that the gradual start of the domestic flight operations in Nigeria would commence on Sunday, June 21, adding that all other airports are to remain closed for further assessment.

The domestic airports to be reopened include Omagwa International Airport, Port Harcourt, Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

“The closure of Nigerian airports to domestic flights has been extended to 2300Z on the 20th June 2020. The gradual start of domestic flight operations will commence on 21st June 2020 with Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano, Omagwa International Airport, Port Harcourt and Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri. Other airports will be gradually added to the network after a review and assessment,” part of the memo read.

He added that flights to any airport outside the five listed airports “shall comply with the existing COVID- 19 protocols for approvals” while emergency and essentials flights are exempted.

Nuhu further stated that closure of Nigerian airports to international flights would continue until a date of resumption is announced.

It will be recalled that the NCAA in a memo addressed to flight operators on the March 21, announced the shut down of flight operations in the country.