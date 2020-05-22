COVID-19: NCDC to stop testing patients twice before discharge

THE Director General of the NCDC Chikwe Ihekwuazu, on Thursday has disclosed that the agency has changed its discharge criteria, from 2 negative tests 24-48 hours apart, to a single negative test.

Chikwe, speaking at the PTF’s daily briefing, said this is a pragmatic decision, because there has been too much pressure on Isolation facilities.

He said the idea was as a result of most of the initial negative tests that have been followed by a second negative tests.

The NCDC boss added that the centre was constantly learning, looking at emerging science and adapting as time goes on.

Chikwe also said there was no other disease as far as he could remember that they have had to learn so much about so quickly, other than Coronavirus.