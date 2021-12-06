34.1 C
Abuja

COVID-19: Nigeria now in era of vaccines, non-pharmaceutical intervention – FG

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe
File Photo: Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)

Related

1min read

THE Federal Government has said that Nigeria is now in the era of vaccines and non-pharmaceutical intervention in tackling the COVID-19  pandemic and reemphasised the safety of vaccines administered to Nigerians.

The government also said it had enough COVID-19 vaccines to cover over 70 per cent of its population by December 2022.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation  and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 Boss Mustapha said this on Monday in Abuja at the opening of a two-day national summit on the pandemic.

In his remarks at the event, Mustapha said  that the National COVID-19 Summit was aimed at bringing all stakeholders together to discuss the theme, ‘Pushing Through the Last Mile to End the Pandemic and Build Back Better.’

“We need to encourage all eligible persons to get vaccinated and keep observing the washing of hands, wearing of face masks, keep physical distance and avoid crowded areas. Nigeria has invested in enough vaccines that can cover over 70 per cent of our population before the end of 2022. These vaccines are safe and efficacious, hence it is better and safer to be vaccinated against this virus, now.” he stated.

Mustapha noted that the event would create the opportunity to identify successes, gaps, and lessons learnt so far in Nigeria’s National Response to COVID-19 from March 2020 till date “in the bid to develop strategies to actualize the international commitments towards ending COVID-19 before the end of Year 2022.”

According to him, Nigeria’s COVID-19 response had been inspired by data, science, and experience since its inception.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

National News

COVID-19: Nigeria now in era of vaccines, non-pharmaceutical intervention – FG

THE Federal Government has said that Nigeria is now in the era of vaccines...
News

Red List: Lai Mohammed kicks against UK’s decision

MINISTER of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has faulted the decision of the British...
News

Sylvester Oromoni: NANS calls for school principal, housemaster’s arrest

THE National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for the arrest of the...
News

Sixty-nine FCT residents kidnapped in 11 months

THE National Security Tracker (NST) says there have been 69 kidnap victims within the...
National News

FCT Police ban use of fireworks

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Commissioner Babaji Sunday has banned the sale and...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleRed List: Lai Mohammed kicks against UK’s decision

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.